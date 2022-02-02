Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in...
One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
An 80-year-old who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Missing Horry County man with dementia found safe, police say
Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
.
Black History Month Spotlight: Mr. Joe White
.
Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US