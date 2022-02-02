USDA to invest $63.3 million in South Carolina rural communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Department of Agriculture says they’re investing $63.3 million into South Carolina to help rural communities keep resources and wealth.

The USDA State Director for South Carolina, Dr. Saundra Glover, announced the move Wednesday.

Glover says they will keep resources and wealth in rural communities through job training, business expansion and technical assistance.

“We’re excited to announce over $63.3 million in investments for 26 projects located throughout our state,” Glover said. “These projects will help boost South Carolina’s rural communities by creating good-paying jobs and improving the economy for people and businesses in rural areas. When rural America succeeds, we all succeed.”

Below is a list of some of the listed projects and investments:

Investments of $59.6 million in Business & Industry Loan Guarantees was awarded to five rural businesses located throughout the state. These projects include the construction of two solar array projects, a manufacturing facility, a greenhouse facility and also the construction of a hotel/restaurant.

Clemson University received a $135,300 Rural Community Development Grant which will be used to provide technical assistance to rural cooperatives and mutually-owned businesses through the South Carolina for Cooperative and Enterprise Development.

The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce received an $86,217 Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant which will allow them to provide technical assistance to rural micro-entrepreneurs or microenterprises. These funds and matching funds will be used to offset costs of workshops, meetings and to help potential clients with feasibilities studies, business and marketing plans. It is expected that participation in this program will increase as a result of this technical assistance.

Investments of over $3.5 million in Value Added Producer Grants was awarded to 19 recipients located throughout the state. These grants will help those agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of their products.

Click here for all 26 projects.

