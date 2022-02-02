Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Search continues for missing, endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for missing Ralph Whitehead continues in the Forestbrook area.

The Horry County Police Department said the 61-year-old was last seen Friday near Camden Drive.

Family members told WMBF News that the search expanded on Monday for Whitehead after a farmer said he spotted Whitehead on his property along McCormick Road. It is about a mile away from where Whitehead was last seen.

The search has expanded for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen in the Forestbrook...
The search has expanded for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen in the Forestbrook area on Friday.(Source: WMBF News)

Close family and friends from across the United States and even Europe have come to the Myrtle Beach area to help in the search for Whitehead.

His son, Brandon, came from Puerto Rico to do what he can to help find his father and bring him back home.

”The thing is this area is laid out pretty neatly. You have a lot of development but at the same time, you have a lot of wooden areas. You can be in the woods and then walk out to a neighborhood... but the thing is it’s been 72 hours now he can be anywhere,” Brandon Whitehead said.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews and a helicopter were brought in to help in the search.

Whitehead was last seen wearing black pants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt and speaks with a British accent. HCPD says he may appear confused due to an undiagnosed medical issue.

If you have any information on Whitehead’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in...
One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island
Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
An 80-year-old who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Missing Horry County man with dementia found safe, police say
Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
.
Black History Month Spotlight: Mr. Joe White
.
Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds
Left to right from top: Jaden-Grace Anderson, Chloe Johnson, Davis Lyerly, Chad Caudle,...
Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies
Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show