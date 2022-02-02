Search continues for missing, endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for missing Ralph Whitehead continues in the Forestbrook area.

The Horry County Police Department said the 61-year-old was last seen Friday near Camden Drive.

Family members told WMBF News that the search expanded on Monday for Whitehead after a farmer said he spotted Whitehead on his property along McCormick Road. It is about a mile away from where Whitehead was last seen.

The search has expanded for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen in the Forestbrook area on Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

Close family and friends from across the United States and even Europe have come to the Myrtle Beach area to help in the search for Whitehead.

His son, Brandon, came from Puerto Rico to do what he can to help find his father and bring him back home.

”The thing is this area is laid out pretty neatly. You have a lot of development but at the same time, you have a lot of wooden areas. You can be in the woods and then walk out to a neighborhood... but the thing is it’s been 72 hours now he can be anywhere,” Brandon Whitehead said.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews and a helicopter were brought in to help in the search.

Whitehead was last seen wearing black pants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt and speaks with a British accent. HCPD says he may appear confused due to an undiagnosed medical issue.

If you have any information on Whitehead’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

