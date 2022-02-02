Submit a Tip
Police searching for persons of interest in Myrtle Beach burglary

Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.
Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Myrtle Beach burglary.(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for two people who may be connected to a burglary in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1105 North Ocean Boulevard.

An online search matches that address to the Henna Tattoo #4 location, across from the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

Authorities shared a photo of the two persons of interest on Wednesday and said they were last seen heading to the area of 10th Avenue North and Withers Drive.

MBPD needs your help! Do you recognize these people? These two individuals are persons of interest in a burglary that...

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

