Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving gunshots in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the White Sands Motel at 708 North Kings Highway at around 1:45 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located a vehicle with damage. No injuries were reported.

The MBPD says there is no risk to the community, and police will remain at the scene during the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.