Police: Gunshots reported at Myrtle Beach motel, vehicle damaged

Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots...
Police responded to the White Sands Motel early Wednesday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area. A vehicle was damaged in the incident.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving gunshots in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the White Sands Motel at 708 North Kings Highway at around 1:45 p.m. after reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, police located a vehicle with damage. No injuries were reported.

The MBPD says there is no risk to the community, and police will remain at the scene during the investigation.

