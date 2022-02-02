Pedestrian fatally struck on Hoffmeyer Rd. in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hoffmeyer Rd. near Lakewood Dr.

According to SCHP, a 2009 PT Cruiser was traveling west on Hoffmeyer Rd. when it struck the pedestrian.

SCHP says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

