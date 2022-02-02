Submit a Tip
Pedestrian fatally struck on Hoffmeyer Rd. in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Hoffmeyer Rd. near Lakewood Dr.

According to SCHP, a 2009 PT Cruiser was traveling west on Hoffmeyer Rd. when it struck the pedestrian.

SCHP says the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

