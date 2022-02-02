Submit a Tip
One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina Forest community, officials said.

Crews were called to the incident off Carolina Forest Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The victim “fell approximately one story,” the agency said in a tweet.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

