One sent to hospital after falling from home under construction in Carolina Forest
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sent to the hospital after falling from a home under construction in the Carolina Forest community, officials said.
Crews were called to the incident off Carolina Forest Boulevard shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The victim “fell approximately one story,” the agency said in a tweet.
The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
