OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS: USA’s Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals

2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China(KTVF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEIJING (NBC/WMBF) - Here is a look at the competition highlights of the day during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women’s moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.

CURLING

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

