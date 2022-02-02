OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS: USA’s Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEIJING (NBC/WMBF) - Here is a look at the competition highlights of the day during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
FREESTYLE SKIING
Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women’s moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.
CURLING
Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.