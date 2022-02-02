Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean

NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA will retire the International Space Station after its third decade in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Orbiting 227 nautical miles above Earth, the ISS has been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries since hosting its first crew in 2000.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in...
One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
An 80-year-old who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Missing Horry County man with dementia found safe, police say
Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area

Latest News

VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
.
VIDEO: Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
.
Black History Month Spotlight: Mr. Joe White
.
Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US