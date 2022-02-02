Miss Myrtle Beach and Miss Grand Strand is right around the corner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Miss Myrtle Beach and Miss Grand Strand is happening March 20, 2022 in Myrtle Beach.

After judging the Miss South Carolina pageant, locals Tosca and Brad Taylor noticed Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand wasn’t represented on stage. They decided to organize a scholarship competition to make sure our area was represented.

There will be two categories, Teen and Miss. You can register to participate on their website here.

