CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York.Jeff Zucker is resigning as CNN president after disclosing a relationship with a co-worker.(Jason Mendez | Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker was named chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the U.S. television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

