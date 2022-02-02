Submit a Tip
‘I just want to have a good time’: Conway resident celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Morris, a resident of Anderson Oaks in Conway, celebrates her 100th birthday on Feb. 3, 2022.(Source: MyHorryNews)
By Hannah Strong Oskin
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Frances Morris never imagined that she would live 100 years.

This week, she’s celebrating her 100th birthday with cake — most likely multiple times throughout the week because of such a special occasion.

“I just want to have a good time,” she said. “I like to go out to eat.”

A resident of Anderson Oaks Assisted Living in Conway, Morris said she has no secrets to living a long life, but her mother’s side of the family has a history of longevity.

Morris’s career was spent working as a secretary at a junior high school on Long Island before retiring to the Myrtle Beach area. She has lived in the area for more than 30 years, and her love for seafood was one of the reasons she and her late husband Robert moved here.

Morris’s father serviced typewriters at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base — another connection she had to the Grand Strand. Her mother, who was from a French family, and father met working in a bank.

“My dad was strictly Southern Baptist,” she said. “There was quite a combination there.”

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

