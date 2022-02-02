Horry County Council moves forward apartment developments, HCFR grant application

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new fire station is on the way for Highway 90 to help cut down response times in the area.

Horry County leaders took a big step forward in making sure that station will be staffed and ready to go when construction wraps up, giving the fire department permission to apply for a FEMA grant.

Horry County Fire Rescue asked the council to let them apply for a grant to get staffed, which the council agreed to unanimously.

“You look at response time, any time you can build a facility, you can decrease response time,” said Orton Bellamy, a councilmember. “That’s what we’re looking at, public safety and providing those services for that community.”

If FEMA agrees to give the grant to the department, it’ll cover salaries, physicals, equipment, everything for three years. After that, the county is on its own.

Councilman Harold Worley says they should be able to take on the expense at that point without having to raise taxes.

The council also voted on some large-scale apartment complexes looking to set up on busy roadways.

The council held a public hearing for two apartment projects: One on Highway 544 and the other on the new Postal Way extension behind Tanger Outlet mall that hasn’t been finished yet.

These projects had some pretty significant back-and-forth between the developers and folks who live in those areas during planning commission a few weeks ago, but none of them spoke Tuesday night.

There will be a little more than 200 apartments on Highway 544 near the CVS and more than 300 on the Postal Way extension, sort of behind the Carolina Forest Publix.

Bellamy says these seemingly constant apartment projects are a testament to the county’s growth.

“Because of the growing population, you still have to have lodging and rental programs available to people moving into the location to provide residential programs for them,” said Bellamy.

Those apartments need one final vote for approval in two weeks, but those votes tend to be more of a formality.

