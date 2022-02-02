Submit a Tip
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After being vacant for years, a property that was once home to two different theme parks could be getting a new tenant.

WMBF News has been digging into what the property could be for months when we noticed that demolition was underway at the property that once housed the Hard Rock Park and then the Freestyle Music Park.

Horry County land records show that a commercial permit application was submitted in January to build a FedEx commercial building on the 125-acre property along George Bishop Parkway.

It shows that the commercial permit application is under review. WMBF News has reached out to Horry County to see what the timeline is like for an application to be approved or denied. We are waiting to hear back.

PAST COVERAGE:

Horry County land records also reveal stormwater permits were issued for Beach Ford RV on the property as well.

The property opened as Hard Rock Park back in 2008 but closed a year later. Then it was briefly Freestyle Music Park.

The late former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes bought the property in 2018 when it was zoned for amusement, and since that time the land has been rezoned to allow for other kinds of businesses to build on that land.

In September, the Horry County Council approved rezoning the property to allow it to become a distribution district.

Permitted uses for distribution district in Horry County
Permitted uses for distribution district in Horry County(Source: Horry County Government)

WMBF News will stay on top of the commercial permit application and what that means for the property. We will bring you updates on the property as they come into our newsroom.

