Florence 1 Schools expand arts, STEM programs with $700K+ in federal grants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a dozen schools in Florence 1 will expand after-school Arts and STEM programs after the district received over $700,000 in federal grants.

The district received two grants, a COVID Support Grant for childcare providers and a South Carolina Block Grant, totaling $770,000.

Block grants are federal funds that go toward state and community programs, usually earmarked specifically for programs that support family services and community growth.

Beverly Woods, F1S Extended Day Coordinator, said that she was elated to learn that Florence 1 was chosen as a recipient.

“We are absolutely thrilled to get these grants,” Woods said. “The most important thing for us is that it will allow us to make a difference in our district, for our students and our families.”

Funds will be used to purchase high-quality flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, and trombones as well as reeds and other essential supplies to reduce or eliminate barriers to participation for some families due to instrument rental costs.

Erick Figueras, Director of F1S Arts and Innovative Programs said that giving students increased exposure to the Arts, especially at the elementary school level, opens up a lot of exciting opportunities for them in the future.

“The grant will provide funds to make fine arts programs more accessible at elementary schools across the district,” Figueras said. “We are particularly excited to bring band to McLaurin Elementary and expand support for the band program at Greenwood Elementary.”

This is part of an ongoing effort to expand access to instrumental music at all elementary schools, especially with the addition of the arts magnet programs that students can participate in at the middle school or high school level. For younger students, schools will receive recorders and a wide variety of classroom instruments.

For the visual arts, the grant will fund a potter’s wheel, clay, and glazes for students at Carver Elementary STEAM Magnet School as well as a wide variety of art supplies for creative art projects at campuses across the district.

The district will purchase art panels and accompanying lighting systems to beautifully display artwork created by district students.

Student work that is 3-dimensional, such as sculptures and clay pieces, will be displayed on pedestals also being purchased with these grant funds.

