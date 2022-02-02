Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather moves in before weekend changes

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a long stretch of chilly weather, spring-like temperatures are back for a brief period as we head into the end of the week.

Highs climb into the lower 60s today before clouds roll in. A stray shower is possible tonight...
Highs climb into the lower 60s today before clouds roll in. A stray shower is possible tonight starting at 20%.(WMBF)

Our normal high temperature for this time of year is 56°. We’re above that through the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Today, expect the most sunshine out of the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies will give way to highs in the lower 60s on the beaches and the mid 60s inland. Clouds increase this evening, giving way to a brief isolated shower tonight and into Thursday morning, overall, most people will remain dry.

Highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s before conditions turn nasty for Friday.
Highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s before conditions turn nasty for Friday.(WMBF)

Clouds will be the main story for Thursday, despite a 20% chance of rain. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on the beaches and the lower 70s inland. Expect a warm and cloudy day for Thursday before the nasty weather moves in on Friday.

Our rain chance Friday moves in and really comes down for the evening hours.
Our rain chance Friday moves in and really comes down for the evening hours.(WMBF)

Friday will be the arrival of our next cold front. That front will usher in a round of showers and downpours at times through the afternoon and evening. This front will drop us from highs in the low-mid 70s on Friday to the upper 40s on Saturday.

Another system moves in and there is a chance of wintry weather on the front side of this system.
Another system moves in and there is a chance of wintry weather on the front side of this system.(WMBF)

Unfortunately, cloudy skies will linger around for Saturday with the cold air in place. A brief 20% chance of rain will be possible Saturday morning and late Saturday night. Why? A second system will start to move into the Carolinas as a low pressure system develops off shore. This system will have the potential to bring some wintry precipitation to the Carolinas Sunday morning. For now, timing and impacts are still needing to be worked out. The best chance of winter weather remains to our northwest for now but with such a close pass, it’s something we will need to watch closely.

The chance for winter weather is there again for the second half of the weekend. For now, we...
The chance for winter weather is there again for the second half of the weekend. For now, we continue to watch and wait.(WMBF)

