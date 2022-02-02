FIRST ALERT: Spring-warmth returns, another drop looming this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warmth through Friday, more cold weather filters back in soon.

THURSDAY

Thursday and Friday will feature some of the warmer weather we’ve seen recently. We’ll only drop into the lower 50s overnight, quickly climbing to near 70° by Thursday afternoon. The clouds will be on the increase, but outside of an isolated shower, most spots remain dry Thursday.

We'll bring 70s back Thursday and Friday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

We’ll continue to bump the temperatures up on Friday will some spots climbing into the middle 70s! At the same time, our next cold front will be moving into the Carolinas. This will turn us overcast through mid-morning, with a couple of morning showers. The best chance of rain arrives later in the day, likely just after sunset across Horry and Georgetown County. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Next cold front arrives Friday (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Much colder weather comes filtering in behind this cold front. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

More clouds will return Sunday as another weaker system approaches. There’s a brief window early Sunday morning where areas along I-95 could see some light freezing rain. This threat is only expected to last around sunrise Sunday before temperatures quickly climb above freezing. Widespread issues are not expected and most of the area will just see chilly showers through Sunday evening.

Widespread issues are not expected (WMBF)

