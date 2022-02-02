Submit a Tip
Eight students across Grand Strand, Pee Dee nominated for U.S. military academies

Left to right from top: Jaden-Grace Anderson, Chloe Johnson, Davis Lyerly, Chad Caudle, Jonathan Mallon, William Hinson, Rheanna Sports, and Leanna Sports.(Source: Office of U.S. Rep. Tom Rice)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – Eight high school students across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have been nominated to attend U.S. military academies.

The nominations came from U.S. Rep. Tom Rice.

“I have the honor of nominating candidates from the 7th District to the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Merchant Marine Academies – a commendable path for many bright constituents from the 7th District. Congratulations to this year’s nominees. They are all talented and deserving Americans who will do great things on behalf of our nation,” Rice said.

The nominees are:

U.S. Air Force Academy - Colorado Springs, CO

  • Jaden-Grace Anderson, Myrtle Beach
  • Chloe Johnson, Little River
  • Davis Lyerly, Johnsonville
  • Chad Caudle, Myrtle Beach

U.S. Military Academy - West Point, NY

  • Jaden-Grace Anderson, Myrtle Beach
  • Jonathan Mallon, Myrtle Beach

U.S. Naval Academy - Annapolis, MD

  • William Hinson, Florence
  • Rheanna Sports, Bennettsville
  • Leanna Sports, Bennettsville

Sadie Thorman, a spokesperson for Rice, said Anderson’s name is listed under both the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy because she applied for nominations to both institutions.

Those interested in applying for next year’s nominations can find out more information here.

