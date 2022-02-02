Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dog named Bullet saves clerk in gun battle with robbers

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: BIG A, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A gun battle between a Philadelphia corner store clerk and two would-be armed robbers was caught on video. The store’s manager credits his dog with saving the lives of both his clerk and himself.

Security video shows the moments early Tuesday morning when two would-be robbers rushed into the Big A corner store in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.

“Two people come in with a big gun and a small gun. They come straight up to all the way here with the gun at the girl’s head and my head. They say don’t move,” said Sammy Aloubehi, the store’s manager.

The manager says one suspect pointed a gun at his 32-year-old clerk, who was sitting on the couch.

“It happened right here. He coming straight out with the gun. The girl, she was here. The bullet is right here. It was almost at her head,” Aloubehi said.

The manager believes the would-be robbery may have turned deadly if not for his dog, Bullet. The dog jumped all over the suspect, getting in his way, before the clerk took out a gun and fired.

“If he didn’t move the guy and cover him, he would shoot the girl before she shoot him. He did help,” Aloubehi said. “He saved my life and her life.”

One suspect is seen in video running away before the second suspect shot at the clerk several times. She was hit four times and is now being treated at the hospital. Aloubehi says she’s doing fine.

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in...
One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island
Former Freestyle Music Park property
Former Freestyle Music Park property could become FedEx facility, land records show
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
An 80-year-old who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
Missing Horry County man with dementia found safe, police say
Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area

Latest News

.
Black History Month Spotlight: Mr. Joe White
.
Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds
Highs climb into the lower 60s today before clouds roll in. A stray shower is possible tonight...
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather moves in before weekend changes
Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.
Philadelphia store manager credits dog with thwarting armed robbery