Dining with Dockery: Sol Y Luna

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to one of Andrew’s favorite places to eat in the Grand Strand, Sol Y Luna!

If you haven’t been to Sol Y Luna and are a fan of Mexican food, you are missing out! Andrew says the food, atmosphere and drinks are some of the best in the Grand Strand, including the Happy Hour menu from 4-7 PM.

In this week’s episode, Andrew tries out some of the lunch, dinner and happy hour menu items in the video above. For those that have never been, Sol Y Luna is located on River Oaks Drive and offers an authentic mix of Spanish, Mexican and American food!

For a look at their menu, visit their website. If you decide to go try it out, tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.