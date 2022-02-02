Coastal Football announces addition of 8 mid-year transfers

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football officially added eight transfers to its roster for the upcoming 2022 spring semester. Transfers Dillon Luther (Asheville, N.C./Western Carolina), Ja’Quon Griffin (Rome, Ga./Georgia Tech), Hunter Patrick (Parkton, Md./Maryland), Adrian Hope (Ocala, Fla./Furman), Jahmar Brown (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla./South Carolina), Joshua Madison (Newbury Park, Calif./College of the Canyons), Sam Pinckney (Greenwood, S.C./Georgia State), and Chase Atkinson (Columbia, S.C./Syracuse) all began classes at Coastal Carolina this spring semester and began football activities with the Chanticleers this week.

Dillon Luther * R-Jr. * OL * 6-3 * 300 * Asheville, N.C/Western Carolina

Luther played in a total of 21 games over three seasons at Western Carolina University, playing in only three games and picking up a redshirt last season in 2021 due to an injury. As a sophomore in 2020-21, he started all nine games of the season along the offensive line at left guard. He played in nine of the team’s 12 games on the year in 2019, making five starts as a true freshman. He made his collegiate debut in the third game of the season, at home against North Greenville (Sept. 14, 2019), and made his first career start at Wofford (Oct. 19, 2020), starting at right tackle. He was named to the 2020-21 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Ja’Quon Griffin * R-Sr. * DL * 6-0 * 260 * Rome, Ga./Georgia Tech

Griffin played in a total of 33 games over four seasons at Georgia Tech, including playing in 10 games or more in each of the last three seasons. He totaled 45 tackles, including 27 solo stops, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks as a Yellow Jacket. He finished third among the Georgia Tech defensive linemen with 20 tackles last year in 2021 and was one of 13 true freshmen to see game action for the Jackets in 2018.

Hunter Patrick * R-So. * K * 6-1 * 185 * Parkton, Md./Maryland

Patrick comes to Coastal from Maryland where he spent the last two years on the Maryland football team. The Maryland native, who chose Maryland over South Carolina, Wisconsin, Furman, and Florida State, did not kick in a game for the Terps and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Prior to attending college, he lettered at Hereford High School where he was a two-time all-district and two-time all-county selection. Selected to both the Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star Game and the County All-Star Game following his senior season, Patrick totaled 135 touchbacks on kickoffs, was 11-of-14 on field goals, and made 187 PATs over his high school career.

Adrian Hope * Super-Senior * Bandit * 6-1 * 235 * Ocala, Fla./Furman

An FCS All-American, Hope rejoins defensive coordinator Chad Staggs at Coastal Carolina following a record-setting five years at Furman University. Named to the 2018 Associated Press All-America second team, the 2018 Hero Sports FCS All-America third team, the 2018 Hero Sports Freshman All-America team, and the 2019 Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-America team, Hope was also a three-time All-Southern Conference selection (2018, 2019, and 2021) and finished fourth overall and first among all defensive players for the 2018 STATS Jerry Rice Freshman of the Year Award.

In his career at Furman, Hope played in 41 games, totaling 133 tackles, 35.5 tackles-for-loss, and 25.5 sacks. He also added six forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. His 25.5 career sacks rank third all-time in Furman history, while his 15.0 sacks in 2018 led all of FCS.

Jahmar Brown * R-Jr. * Spur * 6-1 * 215 * Ft. Lauderdale, Fla./South Carolina

Brown joins the Chanticleers after three seasons at South Carolina. Over three seasons with the Gamecocks, Brown played in 10 games while working at both the SAM and WILL linebacker positions and as a safety. After playing in nine games in 2019 as a true freshman, recording six tackles, 1.0 tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble, he appeared in one game in 2020 as a sophomore due to injuries. A two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree, Brown played for current inside linebackers coach Rod Wilson at South Carolina.

Joshua Madison * R-So. * S * 5-11 * 185 * Newbury Park, Calif./College of the Canyons

Madison comes to Coastal Carolina all the way from California where he was named to the 2021 Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, All-Northern League first team while serving as a team captain for the College of Canyons football team. Last year in 2021, he played in 10 games on the season and lead his Canyons team to an 8-3 overall record and a No. 3 ranking in the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll. Madison finished the season with 35 total tackles, including 27 solo stops, and also had one interception, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups last season after having to sit out the 2020 season as the Canyons did not play a football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Pinckney * R-Sr. * WR * 6-4 * 210 * Greenwood, S.C./Georgia State

No stranger to the Sun Belt Conference, Pinckney returns to the Palmetto State after a standout four years at Georgia State. One of the top receivers in Georgia State history in his four seasons with the Panthers, he caught 13 career touchdowns to rank fourth in Georgia State school history. The Greenwood, S.C. native, was also fifth in receiving yards with 1,668 and sixth receptions with 113. A 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection and member of the 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list, he recorded five 100-yard receiving games and had at least one reception in each of his final 31 games.

Chase Atkinson * Fr. * S * 5-11 * 190 * Columbia, S.C./Syracuse

Also returning to his home state of South Carolina, Atkinson comes to CCU after two years at Syracuse of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Prior to heading north to play for the Orange, Atkinson was a standout cornerback and safety for head coach Jason Seidel at Blythewood High School. Rated as the No. 37 prospect in South Carolina and 136th among safeties by 247Sports.com and ranked the 40th-best player in the state and the No. 122 safety in the Class of 2020 by ESPN, he was a two-time South Carolina All-Midlands Region selection.

Named to the 2019 SCVarsity.com All-State second team despite missing most of his senior year due to injury, Atkinson was also a PrepStar All-Atlantic Region honoree, voted the No. 3 defensive back in the region by SCVarsity.com’s Jim Baxter, and a member of The State’s 2019 “Super 60″. As a sophomore at Blythewood, he logged 32 tackles and forced one fumble. He also tallied 24 tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, during his junior season.

Also enrolled at Coastal Carolina for the 2022 January spring term are 2022 signees Dami’on Thompson (Mableton, Ga./Pebblebrook HS), Josiah Robinson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS), Frankie Richardson (Gettysburg, Pa./Gettysburg HS), Elijah Hopkins (Ocala, Fla./Vanguard HS), Evan Crenshaw (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla./Nease HS), Nick Del Grande (Lancaster, Pa./Lampeter-Strasburg HS), and junior college transfer Allen Henry (West Memphis, Ark./Coffeyville Community College).

