Coastal Carolina men’s basketball game at UT Arlington canceled due to weather

ARLINGTON, Tx. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s men’s basketball team will have to wait a couple more days to take to the hardwood in the Lone Star State.

The Chanticleers’ game against UT Arlington scheduled for Thursday has been canceled, both programs announced Wednesday. The matchup was called off due to a forecast of freezing rain, ice and snow set to impact the Dallas/Arlington area in the next few days.

The game will not be made up.

The Chants (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) are scheduled to continue conference play Saturday at Texas State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

