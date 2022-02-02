Submit a Tip
Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found, coroner says

Ralph Whitehead
Ralph Whitehead(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing, endangered Horry County man has been found two days after the search for him was expanded.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the body of 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead was found in a wooded area near the Steeple Chase subdivision.

Fowler said Whitehead’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

Family members told WMBF News that the search expanded on Monday for Whitehead after a farmer said he spotted him on his property along McCormick Road. That’s about a mile away from where Whitehead was last seen near Camden Drive.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

