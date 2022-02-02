Submit a Tip
Bennettsville police receive FBI tip on potential threat at high school; 1 in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department received a tip from the FBI on Wednesday morning about a potential threat at Marlboro County High School.

The details of the potential threat have not been released.

The police department and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school, and with the help of school leaders, located the juvenile accused of making the threat.

That juvenile was taken into custody and taken to the Bennettsville Police Department for pending charges. The details of those charges have not been released yet.

Officers will be monitoring Marlboro County High School and other campuses in the county.

Police said the incident was handled quickly and at this time there is no threat to the faculty, students and staff at Marlboro County High School.

