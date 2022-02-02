Another earthquake strikes S.C., 19th recorded since December

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another earthquake struck the Palmetto State early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake happened around 12:40 a.m. near Elgin, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Officials said the earthquake measured in at 1.3 magnitude and had a depth of 5 km.

This is the 18th earthquake to occur in the area since Dec. 27, 2021, the 19th to occur statewide since then, and the 12th to occur in 2022.

