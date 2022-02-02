Submit a Tip
Another earthquake strikes S.C., 19th recorded since December

Another earthquake struck the Palmetto State early Wednesday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The earthquake happened around 12:40 a.m. near Elgin, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Officials said the earthquake measured in at 1.3 magnitude and had a depth of 5 km.

This is the 18th earthquake to occur in the area since Dec. 27, 2021, the 19th to occur statewide since then, and the 12th to occur in 2022.

For more detailed information on the latest earthquake, click here.

