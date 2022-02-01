Work continues on new Longs fire station, expected to open before summer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Work continues on a new, state-of-the-art fire station in the Longs community.

Horry County officials said Tuesday material shortages are causing minor delays for the future Horry County Fire Rescue Station 13, but the general contractor is “working diligently to keep the project moving forward.”

Crews first broke ground on the project in February 2020.

The new 8,000 square-foot, $2.3 million fire station will feature both volunteer and full-time career staffing and will be located on Highway 9 East.

According to Horry County Government, the fire station will also include a three-bay drive-through, which will enhance its ability to grow alongside the Longs community.

Officials said the fire station should be in service before the summer.

