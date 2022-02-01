Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Work continues on new Longs fire station, expected to open before summer

Work continues on a new, state-of-the-art fire station in the Longs community.
Work continues on a new, state-of-the-art fire station in the Longs community.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Work continues on a new, state-of-the-art fire station in the Longs community.

Horry County officials said Tuesday material shortages are causing minor delays for the future Horry County Fire Rescue Station 13, but the general contractor is “working diligently to keep the project moving forward.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Crews first broke ground on the project in February 2020.

The new 8,000 square-foot, $2.3 million fire station will feature both volunteer and full-time career staffing and will be located on Highway 9 East.

According to Horry County Government, the fire station will also include a three-bay drive-through, which will enhance its ability to grow alongside the Longs community.

Officials said the fire station should be in service before the summer.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
Parker Caldrain
Horry County police search for missing 43-year-old man last heard from weeks ago
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Sunday night in Lumberton,...
N.C. police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
Utility work will force lane closures and water outages in Myrtle Beach this week.
Utility work to force lane closures, water outages in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Horry County Police Department vehicles
NOISE NOTICE: Horry County police to set off explosives in Highway 90 area
Two out of three Americans say they are planning some type of major trip this year according to...
‘People need to travel’: Myrtle Beach Chamber hopes to build on successful 2021
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging schools across...
DHEC encourages schools to use ‘Test to Stay’ program to help keep kids in classroom
Feb. 1, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast