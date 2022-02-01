Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Visitors may be able to see Brookgreen Gardens’ otter pups in April

Brookgreen Garden says its five otter pups are growing and gaining weight!
Brookgreen Garden says its five otter pups are growing and gaining weight!(Source: Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens’ newest additions are growing.

The popular Murrells Inlet attraction announced a couple of weeks ago that one of their otters gave birth to five pups during the winter storm.

The zoo provided an update on the pups and said that all five have gained weight on their 10-day check-up and they could be opening their eyes soon.

Officials said the pups will remain with their mom for several weeks as they grow, bond, and learn to swim.

Brookgreen Gardens said it expects to introduce the otter pups to their adoring public in April.

The attraction will share names and continue to provide updates on the pups.

We have otter babies! John gave birth to 5 healthy pups during our recent winter storm. Three girls and two boys. They...

Posted by Brookgreen Gardens on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
Parker Caldrain
Horry County police search for missing 43-year-old man last heard from weeks ago
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Sunday night in Lumberton,...
N.C. police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
Utility work will force lane closures and water outages in Myrtle Beach this week.
Utility work to force lane closures, water outages in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Black History Month Spotlight: Mr. Joe White
.
Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission rejects gas station zoning request, city council ultimately to...
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission rejects gas station zoning request, city council to make final decision
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will send hundreds of...
DHEC ‘strongly encouraging’ school testing protocol to prevent quarantine
More access to health care in rural communities
Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds