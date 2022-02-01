Visitors may be able to see Brookgreen Gardens’ otter pups in April

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens’ newest additions are growing.

The popular Murrells Inlet attraction announced a couple of weeks ago that one of their otters gave birth to five pups during the winter storm.

The zoo provided an update on the pups and said that all five have gained weight on their 10-day check-up and they could be opening their eyes soon.

Officials said the pups will remain with their mom for several weeks as they grow, bond, and learn to swim.

Brookgreen Gardens said it expects to introduce the otter pups to their adoring public in April.

The attraction will share names and continue to provide updates on the pups.

