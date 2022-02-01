Submit a Tip
Police: 2 in hospital after shots fired in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a report of gunshots being fired in Florence Monday.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to an area hospital in reference to two gunshot victims arriving in the emergency department.

Officers discovered the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Maxwell Street.

Several vehicles and a vacant residence were also damaged in the incident.

