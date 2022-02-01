‘People need to travel’: Myrtle Beach Chamber hopes to build on successful 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tourism and travel is expected to see a major rebound in 2022.

Just last month, the Grand Strand saw a 2% increase in hotel occupancy.

“We were the number one city last year in hotel recovery,” said Karen Riordan, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

While many cities were trying to navigate around COVID-19 last year, Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand were thriving.

The Myrtle Beach Chamber hopes to maintain the success they saw last year.

“People need to travel,” said Riordan.

Two out of three Americans say they are planning some type of major trip this year, according to an Expedia 2022 travel study.

“If you’re planning a trip, book it now,” said travel agent Clay Ingram.

This year, many people are investing in travelers insurance.

Riordan says some hotels are also offering a new change fee, which allows you to switch the date of your original booking without any charge.

Airbnb and condo rentals are also seeing success, and are nearly 30% since last year.

