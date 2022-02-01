Pee Dee area projects increase rural communities access to health care with USDA funds

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four Pee Dee area organizations will be able to provide more access to health care in rural communities after receiving funds from the United States Department of Agriculture.

CareSouth Carolina, a community health center in Hartsville, received $2.5 million.

Jennifer Lynch, a nurse practitioner with CareSouth, said the center will be able to provide additional health care services, like home visits.

“We’re excited to be recognized for the services that we’ve provided for a very long time,” said Lynch. “To be able to reach many other areas in the county that don’t have easy access to health care; that is very important.”

A total of $5.5 million in grants and loans from the USDA were dispersed among Marion County law enforcement, the City of Darlington, CareSouth Carolina and Britton’s Neck Gresham Volunteer Fire Department.

“We want to see our rural areas prosper, grow, expand, and have the quality-of-life rural community deserve. and so, we are excited by the work that we do for any member of our developing team in South Carolina,” said Saundra Glover, the State Director for Rural Development in South Carolina.

For more information about USDA funding and programs, click here.

