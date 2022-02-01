One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Tuesday in Pawleys Island.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the accident is on Ocean Highway at Blackgum Road.

Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Highway 17 is down to one lane in both directions. Drivers are asked to use Kings River Road to avoid delays.

No additional information on the crash was immediately available.

