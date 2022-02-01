Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Carolina bill to allow birth control without prescription

The bill passed in August goes into effect Tuesday
Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.
Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.(AP News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, women in North Carolina will no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.

The new law was passed in August by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill goes into effect Feb. 1.

View The Bill Here

Birth control pills and patches will be able to be supplied by pharmacists qualified to give vaccines without the signature of a patient’s doctor. The patient must complete an assessment with the Centers for Disease Prevention’s United States Medical Eligibility Criteria (US MEC).

The new law could help shrink North Carolina’s 44-percent unplanned pregnancy rate.

Backers of the bill hope it also eliminates some of the barriers like the cost and time of going to the doctor that prevents some women from getting the health care they need.

A prescription will still be necessary for emergency contraception.

The law also allows qualified pharmacists to give prenatal vitamins, nicotine replacement therapy, HIV prevention medications and glucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot

Latest News

By way of South Carolina’s several military installations — plus Fort Gordon, right across the...
Lawmakers to consider tax exemption expansions for military retirees
Enterprise Road bridge expected to stay closed for several more months while two beams and part...
Enterprise Road bridge set to re-open in “late Spring, early Summer”
(FILE)
Police: 2 in hospital after shots fired in Florence
President Donald Trump, seen here in this 2016 file photo, addressed thousands at a rally in...
Trump promises to ban transgender women from sports if re-elected