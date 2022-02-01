Submit a Tip
NOISE NOTICE: Horry County police to set off explosives in Highway 90 area

Horry County Police Department vehicles
Horry County Police Department vehicles(Source: HCPD Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you live in the Highway 90 area, you may hear some explosions on Tuesday morning.

Horry County police announced that the bomb squad will be safely disposing of some training devices and explosive materials around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

People in the area of Highway 90 may hear the explosions. Police said they should not be alarmed and “all is well.”

Feb. 1, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast