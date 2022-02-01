Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missing Horry County man with dementia found safe, police say

An 80-year-old who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
An 80-year-old who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 80-year-old man who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.

Before he was found, police said Cletus Bess was last seen leaving his home in the Burning Ridge community near Conway Tuesday morning.

Just several minutes after posting that Bess was missing on social media, police reported he was located safely.

It was not immediately known where Bess was found.

According to police, Bess has dementia and was considered at risk.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
Parker Caldrain
Horry County police search for missing 43-year-old man last heard from weeks ago
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Sunday night in Lumberton,...
N.C. police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
Utility work will force lane closures and water outages in Myrtle Beach this week.
Utility work to force lane closures, water outages in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Officials said one person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in...
One extricated, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Pawleys Island
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Analysts reveal best, worst days to fill up your gas tank in the Carolinas
Results of a survey take an in-depth look at the ongoing education issues in the time of...
55% of teachers planning to leave teaching or retire early, survey finds
Horry County Police Department vehicles
NOISE NOTICE: Horry County police to set off explosives in Highway 90 area