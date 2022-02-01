Missing Horry County man with dementia found safe, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 80-year-old man who was reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police.

Before he was found, police said Cletus Bess was last seen leaving his home in the Burning Ridge community near Conway Tuesday morning.

Just several minutes after posting that Bess was missing on social media, police reported he was located safely.

It was not immediately known where Bess was found.

According to police, Bess has dementia and was considered at risk.

