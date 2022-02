MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for something fun to do for Valentine’s Day, check out Painting with a Twist in Myrtle Beach.

Here, they have something for all group sizes and ages.

Come along with us for what you can experience.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.