Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former Darlington County detention center officer accused of misconduct in officer, drug possession

Devonte Harrell
Devonte Harrell(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Darlington County correctional officer found himself behind bars instead of guarding them.

Devonte Harrell was arrested on Monday and charged with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division that was requested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to warrants, while Harrell was employed as a correctional officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, he “knowingly and unlawfully possessed items considered contraband inside the detention center, to include, a cellular phone, pocket knife and marijuana.”

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
Parker Caldrain
Horry County police search for missing 43-year-old man last heard from weeks ago
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Sunday night in Lumberton,...
N.C. police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
Utility work will force lane closures and water outages in Myrtle Beach this week.
Utility work to force lane closures, water outages in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

The proposed hate crime bill is named after the late State Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was one...
SC Democrats to push passage of hate crimes bill
(FILE)
Police: 2 in hospital after shots fired in Florence
Derek Hinkel
Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot
VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot