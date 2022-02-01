Former Darlington County detention center officer accused of misconduct in officer, drug possession

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Darlington County correctional officer found himself behind bars instead of guarding them.

Devonte Harrell was arrested on Monday and charged with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division that was requested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to warrants, while Harrell was employed as a correctional officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, he “knowingly and unlawfully possessed items considered contraband inside the detention center, to include, a cellular phone, pocket knife and marijuana.”

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

