FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth through the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures only climb each afternoon and morning over the next few days as we transition to spring-like warmth across the Carolinas. Unfortunately, this trend isn’t going to last forever with changes expected by the weekend.

Highs will climb into the mid 50s by the afternoon today. (WMBF)

Despite a cooler start this morning, highs will climb into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies across the beaches and inland areas. It’s another comfortable afternoon with temperatures expected to remain above the freezing mark tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Expect sunshine and highs in the lower 60s today. (WMBF)

Wednesday will be the last day of mostly sunny skies but not the last day of warmth. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low-mid 60s with abundant sunshine for those who are wanting to get out and embrace the nice weather. While temperatures will remain warm for Thursday and Friday, clouds and eventually rain chances will work back into the region.

Our next widespread rain chance arrives Friday along the cold front. (WMBF)

Our forecast turns cloudy on Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday at 20% but most of us should remain dry ahead of the cold front Friday. The best rain chances will arrive as we move into Friday and go throughout the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s again, with rain chances increasing to 60%.

Highs will fall as we head into the weekend behind the cold front. (WMBF)

Expect some downpours around late in the day, clearing into early Saturday morning. This cold front ushers in the next drop-in temperatures. Afternoon highs return to the mid-upper 40s this weekend with more showers possible Sunday.

