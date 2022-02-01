Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth returns, BIG weekend changes ahead

Spring-like warmth returns to end the workweek
Spring-like warmth returns to end the workweek(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a long stretch of chilly weather, we’ll bring in a quick round of Spring-like warmth.

Temperatures turn the page Wednesday as we push the afternoon highs into the lower 60s. The core of the warmth arrives Thursday and Friday. Temperatures quickly climb, approaching 70° both afternoons! Enjoy it now, another big drop is looming for the weekend.

Clouds begin to increase Thursday but rain chances will hold off until Friday. Our next cold front will arrive late Friday, ushering in a round of downpours through the evening. This cold front brings a 20° drop in temperatures for the weekend.

The clouds linger Saturday as we turn much colder. We’ll struggle to climb out of the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. To make things worse, the rain chances will return Sunday. Expect scattered showers through the day, making it feel even colder to round out the weekend.

