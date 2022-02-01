Enterprise Road bridge set to re-open in “late Spring, early Summer”

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Socastee will be split for several more months after a bridge connecting the community was damaged in early December.

SCDOT reports an oversized load on a tractor-trailer crashed into the underside of the bridge while driving along Highway 31.

SCDOT’s project page initially slated the repairs to be done by February 28, but a spokesperson says it now looks like it’ll be late-Spring or early-Summer before the bridge is operational.

It takes an extra four miles and 10 to 15 minutes to hike around the bridge, which has some folks feeling more frustrated than others.

“The course is great,” said Jamie Logan while playing disc golf at Socastee Recreational Park. “It’s super technical. It’s nice and wooded, but you’ve got really good, clean fairways as well.”

Logan is spending the winter in the Myrtle Beach area.

One of the first things he had to check out was all the disc golf courses.

As much as he likes the course at Socastee Recreational Park, the trick has been getting to it.

“We never had the opportunity to take the quickest route here,” said Logan. “We’ve been taking the long route the entire time.”

Logan plans to head out of the area in March, so with the latest repair estimate from SCDOT, it looks like they may never have the chance to take the shorter path, the Enterprise Road bridge.

“The damage done to the bridge was extensive, so it’s just going to take time to repair,” said SCDOT Public Information Coordinator Brittany Harriot. “At least two bridge beams were affected, and part of the bridge deck was also damaged.”

Logan isn’t too concerned with the extra commute, since he feels the longer route may actually keep the disc golf a little less busy.

Not everyone has that level of patience. The team at Osprey Marina has had some long days since the closure.

“I already live 45 minutes away, so it adds an extra 30 minutes per day for me,” said Osprey Marina Employee June Vaught.

They’re hoping construction wraps up on the front side of that timeline, not only for them but for their customers as well.

“Our customers have complained about it quite a bit with access to the marina impaired with the bridge down,” said Osprey Marina Employee Taylor Cirillo. “We don’t know when it’ll be back up, that’s the other problem.

Right now, that impact is for folks trying to get somewhere on Enterprise road, but it could hit even more drivers pretty soon.

SCDOT expects some lane closures on Highway 31 once the contractors start working.

Harriot says the department is in the process of collecting contractor proposals, and they will start going through those in the early part of February.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.