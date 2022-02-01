Submit a Tip
Coastal Softball picked 7th in Sun Belt preseason coaches poll

UL Lafayette selected as the favorite to win conference
CCU softball.
CCU softball.(WMBF)
By Sun Belt Conference
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana, the two-time defending Sun Belt regular-season and tournament champion, has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2022 Sun Belt Conference softball title in a vote of the league’s 10 head coaches.

The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed seven first-place votes and was selected as the conference’s preseason favorite for the fourth consecutive year. Texas State received two first-place votes and Troy garnered one first-place vote. Louisiana is ranked in every major national poll, including a No. 19 nod by Softball America.

Louisiana was 47-12 overall and 21-3 in the Sun Belt a year ago. The Ragin’ Cajuns won 25 of their final 29 games in 2021 and advanced to Championship Sunday of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

The 2021 season was one of unprecedented success for Sun Belt Softball as four teams (Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy) all advanced to NCAA Regionals.

Sun Belt softball teams begin play on Friday, February 11. The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament will take place May 10-14, 2022 at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Ala.

2022 Sun Belt Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Louisiana (7) - 97

2. Texas State (2) - 87

3. Troy (1) - 82

4. South Alabama - 74

5. UTA - 49

6. App State - 46

7. Coastal Carolina - 37

8. Georgia Southern - 32

9. ULM - 27

10. Georgia State - 19

