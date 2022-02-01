Submit a Tip
Analysts reveal best, worst days to fill up your gas tank in the Carolinas

President Joe Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council. (Source: CNN/Pool/NYSE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST
BOSTON (WMBF) – The prices at the pumps have been hitting our wallets hard over the past year.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are about 50% higher than they were a year ago and some states could soon prices shoot up to $4 per gallon.

MORE INFORMATION | Find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood

GasBuddy analysts released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up your tank in order to help you save some money.

The study found that in most states, Monday offered the lowest average gas price, while Thursday was the worst day of the week to top off.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up,” said Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

MORE INFORMATION | Best and worst days to buy gas, state-by-state

Looking state-by-state, the best day to fill up on Gas in South Carolina is Saturday, while the worst day is Thursday. In North Carolina, the best day is Monday, and the worst day is Thursday.

Currently, the average price in South Carolina is $3.08 per gallon, while in North Carolina the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15. Meanwhile, the national average is $3.40 per gallon.

