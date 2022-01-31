Year of the Tiger: Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the start of Lunar New Year. A day of celebration originating from Southeast Asian countries.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations for over a billion people worldwide. Whitney Gilliard serves as the chairwoman of Asian American Pacific Islander task force in Savannah. She said Lunar New Year is a hopeful time of celebration spanning across 15 days.

Now, despite the widespread observance of Lunar New Year, the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a pause on many large-scale celebrations. This year’s events also come at a time when hate crimes against Asian communities have been on the rise during the pandemic according to FBI data.

Here’s what Gilliard hopes this year’s celebrations will remind people of the AAPI community.

“In our Chinese Heritage, in our AAPI Heritage, it’s all about good virtue and bringing good virtue to your community. And I think a lot of people misunderstand that and forget that that is what our core is when there is so much hate going on. Despite what has happened in the past we will find out that the core of it is resilience, kindness, and compassion for one another,” Gilliard said.

Even though many large-scale events are canceled this year, many people are still expected to take part individually.

Gilliard says despite hard times in her life, this celebration helped her stay connected with her heritage.

“It made me happy it was like a signal of hope.”

Hope that helped her get through some very tough times. As a teenager she was sent into foster care and struggled to stay connected with her Chinese heritage.

“There were a lot of wandering moments in my life when I was in the system being in many places, the only Chinese girl that was there and still trying to keep my culture and heritage along the way.”

So when Lunar New Year came, she felt it was a chance for her to reconnect with her roots.

“I would wake up and it’d be a New Year. It might not have been a new year in American culture but it was a New Year for me.”

She says it’s the one time of the year where positivity prevails and helped her stay in touch with her family.

“Despite my history and trauma, our family came together on New Year and I always longed for that and yearned for that during my time in the system.”

Now as an adult, she’s giving back with her own nonprofit…helping kids to find their footing when they leave foster care.

“I always felt like it was important to go back into and give the young adults, children and families the same opportunity I was given by my foster parents.”

She was also appointed by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to chair the city’s Asian American Pacific Islander task force, where she hopes to keep Asian culture alive in the Coastal Empire.

“Representation. Representation. How do we represent ourselves in the school system? How do we represent ourselves in the community? What type of artwork can we put in Savannah that is known for its art.”

Gilliard says if you want to take part in the celebration, consider visiting a local Asian market or restaurant. Also, wear new pajamas to represent new fortune. Plus no sweeping or dumping anything out on Lunar New Year, Gilliardd says it helps keep the good luck that got you through the previous year.

This year is the year of the tiger.

