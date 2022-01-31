Wine Therapy in North Myrtle Beach offers tastings, grab and go, and even live music

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wine Therapy located in the Shops on Main in North Myrtle Beach opened in May of 2021.

They offer a wide variety of unique wine, charcuterie boards, beer on tap, and even live music. Plus, they pride themselves on treating everyone that comes through the door like family. You are welcome to order a glass of your favorite wine. Or, if you’re not sure, take part in a tasting where they’ll offer samples specific to your preference.

Come along with us to learn all about it! On your next visit, be sure to tell them we sent you.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.