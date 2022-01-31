Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wine Therapy in North Myrtle Beach offers tastings, grab and go, and even live music

gst
gst
By Halley Murrow
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wine Therapy located in the Shops on Main in North Myrtle Beach opened in May of 2021.

They offer a wide variety of unique wine, charcuterie boards, beer on tap, and even live music. Plus, they pride themselves on treating everyone that comes through the door like family. You are welcome to order a glass of your favorite wine. Or, if you’re not sure, take part in a tasting where they’ll offer samples specific to your preference.

Come along with us to learn all about it! On your next visit, be sure to tell them we sent you.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

gst
Learning about the Model Train Club Show with the Grand Strand Model Railroaders
gst
Wine Therapy- Part 4
gst
Train Club- Part 2
gst
Wine Therapy- Part 3