Utility work to force lane closures, water outages in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Utility work will force lane closures and water outages in Myrtle Beach this week.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, a water line leak on 29th Avenue North at the intersection of Highway 17 will be repaired on Tuesday.

Officials said because the leak is in the median on 29th Avenue North, westbound turning lanes will be shifted over.

In addition, lanes detours and water shut-offs are expected along Seaboard Street near Mr. Joe White Avenue on Wednesday.

Beginning at 4 a.m., crews will replace a broken water valve at the intersection and repair two water leaks on Seaboard Street, just south of Mr. Joe White Avenue. The work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m.

According to the city, several properties in the area will be without water while the repairs are underway. Officials said those properties have been advised to boil water until samples come back from testing.

For more information on boil water advisories, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.