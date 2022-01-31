Submit a Tip
Tybee Island PD: Vulture still alive after being hit, stuck to grill of vehicle

(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman hit a vulture with her vehicle. When she went to check the damage, the bird was stuck to her grill and still alive.

According to a post from the Tybee Island Police Department, a woman hit the bird while driving along rural roads in South Carolina. After stopping to check for damage, the woman found the bird lodged in the grill of her Toyota.

The woman was unable to remove the bird and didn’t have luck finding help until she came across someone with the Tybee Island Police Department.

According to the police department, officers realized the bird was still alive. They were able to free it from the vehicle and brought it inside the police department.

The department said it was seeking veterinary treatment for the bird as of Jan. 29th.

