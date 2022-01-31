Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Upstate New York DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training