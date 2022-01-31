Sheriff offers $500K reward for info leading to arrest in Kendrick Johnson case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says he will put forth $500,000 of his own money for a reward for information leading to a murder arrest in the Kendrick Johnson case.

Paulk said in his press release he is doing this because the Johnson family called him a liar after he released a synopsis of the federal case files last week.

“Because of these statements, I am personally - with my own funds - offering a reward of one-half million dollars ($500,000.00) to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Kendrick Johnson at Lowndes High School,” the release says.

The sheriff said anyone who wants to give information will have to do a contact interrogation at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

“I also urge anyone - including the family - to add to this reward if they so desire,” the release says.

The Johnson family hosted a press conference on Friday, Jan. 29, following the release of the sheriff’s synopsis.

“If it takes 10 years, 11 years to find out the truth, we will be steadfast in finding out the truth of what happened to Kendrick,” said Kendrick’s father, Kenneth Johnson. “We will prove that this Sheriff’s department once again lied.”

Paulk said several organizations, including the Department of Justice, FBI and GBI all found no evidence to suggest Kendrick Johnson’s death was anything but an accident.

