Search expands for missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing man has expanded in the Forestbrook area.

The Horry County Police Department announced on Friday that it was searching for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen near Camden Drive.

He is considered endangered because of the weather conditions and low temperatures, according to HCPD.

Family members told WMBF News on Monday that new information shifted the search to some property on McCormick Road, which is about a mile away from where Whitehead was last seen.

The search has expanded for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen in the Forestbrook area on Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

Horry County Fire Rescue crews and a helicopter were brought in to help in the search.

Whitehead was last seen wearing black plants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt.

If you have any information on Whitehead’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

WMBF News reporter Natasha Laguerre is at the expanded search area and will have the latest on the efforts starting at WMBF News at 4 p.m.

