Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Search expands for missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area

Ralph Whitehead
Ralph Whitehead(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing man has expanded in the Forestbrook area.

The Horry County Police Department announced on Friday that it was searching for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen near Camden Drive.

He is considered endangered because of the weather conditions and low temperatures, according to HCPD.

Family members told WMBF News on Monday that new information shifted the search to some property on McCormick Road, which is about a mile away from where Whitehead was last seen.

The search has expanded for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen in the Forestbrook...
The search has expanded for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead who was last seen in the Forestbrook area on Friday.(Source: WMBF News)

Horry County Fire Rescue crews and a helicopter were brought in to help in the search.

Whitehead was last seen wearing black plants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt.

If you have any information on Whitehead’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

WMBF News reporter Natasha Laguerre is at the expanded search area and will have the latest on the efforts starting at WMBF News at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Snow in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Snow in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Latest News

.
'Justice for Queise': Investigators say student-athlete's murder is 'solvable'
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Students at Coastal Carolina University have another chance to earn scholarship money for being...
CCU relaunches COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for spring semester
Moss spores glimmer in the afternoon light in Cartwheel Bay Heritage Preserve in western Horry...
Land preservation group closes on 417 acres for Horry County nature preserve