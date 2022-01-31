Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot

Derek Hinkel
Derek Hinkel(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police investigated a carjacking in the parking lot of a popular Carolina Forest restaurant.

Officers were called early Saturday morning to Magoo’s Sports and Spirits on Waccamaw Boulevard for a vehicle theft.

Police spoke with the victim who told them she was having a fight in the parking lot with the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Derek Hinkel.

“The victim stated that during the argument, the arrestee forcibly pushed her out of the driver’s seat and he moved into the driver’s seat,” according to the incident report.

The victim told officers that Hinkel put the car into reverse while she was still holding onto the car and then she fell to the ground when she couldn’t hold onto the driver’s side door.

The police report shows that the victim was not hurt, and she denied medical treatment.

The incident was captured on video by Magoo’s Sports and Spirits video system, and that footage was given to police.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle along River Oaks Drive and Hinkel was arrested at his home.

He is charged with carjacking. He was released on Saturday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Ralph Whitehead
Search expands for missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

Latest News

File photo of crime scene tape.
N.C. man indicted for teaching others how to make explosives to murder law enforcement
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash Sunday night in Lumberton,...
N.C. police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
.
Judge sentences Little River man for his role in deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
.
Woman accused of killing 21-year-old in Longs is Army specialist with Fort Bragg military police