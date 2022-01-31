Police arrest man accused of carjacking woman in Carolina Forest restaurant parking lot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police investigated a carjacking in the parking lot of a popular Carolina Forest restaurant.

Officers were called early Saturday morning to Magoo’s Sports and Spirits on Waccamaw Boulevard for a vehicle theft.

Police spoke with the victim who told them she was having a fight in the parking lot with the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Derek Hinkel.

“The victim stated that during the argument, the arrestee forcibly pushed her out of the driver’s seat and he moved into the driver’s seat,” according to the incident report.

The victim told officers that Hinkel put the car into reverse while she was still holding onto the car and then she fell to the ground when she couldn’t hold onto the driver’s side door.

The police report shows that the victim was not hurt, and she denied medical treatment.

The incident was captured on video by Magoo’s Sports and Spirits video system, and that footage was given to police.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle along River Oaks Drive and Hinkel was arrested at his home.

He is charged with carjacking. He was released on Saturday after posting a $20,000 bond.

