Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family celebrates 110 year old grandmother’s birthday in the Grand Strand
Family celebrates grandmother’s 110th birthday in North Myrtle Beach
Crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Conway on Sunday.
Crews respond to fully-involved structure fire in Conway
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Ralph Whitehead
Crews suspend search for missing endangered Horry County man in Forestbrook area
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge

Latest News

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native families march to bring awareness for missing and murdered
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
VIDEO: Woman in Hawaii with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment